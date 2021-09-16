Local art organizations working with state on new safety protocols

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Art organizations across Sarasota announced that they will adopt strict safety requirements in their performance spaces and venues beginning on Sept. 26.

The new requirements state that all patrons 12 and older attending a performance indoors must show either:

A negative PCR COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider or official testing site no earlier than 72 hours before the performance

A negative rapid antigen COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider or official testing site no earlier than 24 hours before the performance

Home testing kit results will not be accepted.

“If you want to show your vaccine card voluntarily, we will accept that,” said Richard Russell, executive director for Sarasota Opera.

After a rough year for the arts, nine of the area’s largest performing art groups will be welcoming back full audiences for indoor performances.

“We’ve been hearing from our patrons that they’ll only come back to our theatres if they feel safe,” said Russell. “We’re so excited to hear the thrill of hearing an audience enjoying a performance.”

Art organizations are now working with the state.

This, as Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to roll a ban on proof of vaccinations.

”You don’t just cast aside people who have been serving faithfully, over this issue, over what is basically a personal choice on their individual health,” said DeSantis during a press conference this week.

These theatres will now ask patrons to show their vaccine cards voluntarily. If not, they must show a negative covid test result, instead.

“You have the option to do either. We have reviewed this with all the organizations, we have been in touch with the people of the government, and they have ensured us this is not violating the law,” said Russell.

