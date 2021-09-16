Advertise With Us
Job fair near SRQ Airport highlights labor issues

Job fair near SRQ Airport.
Job fair near SRQ Airport.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about worker shortages, lack of commercial drivers, and unemployment benefits dropping. All three of those issues were captured in a job fair near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Wednesday.

The kickoff career event looked to casually connect companies with hopeful employees. It was held at the Hampton Inn on University Parkway.

People at the event were not only trying to find jobs, but some were trying to find workers.

Some people, like Sarasota resident David Kincade, are currently in between jobs and trying to look for work, especially since those extra unemployment benefits are no longer.

Kincade has an engineering degree and this was his first major hiring event since he lost his last job. He said he’s now got to find work any way he can since the additional unemployment benefits stopped.

“That was helping me get by, and now I’ve got to have something to get by on,” said Kincade. “And there’s opportunities available, so I’m going to see if I can find the best choice and go with it.”

There were companies lining the medium-sized room at the hotel, eager to try and close down on some of the shortages they’ve experienced recently.

For example, the City of Bradenton is short on licensed drivers, which has been a nationwide issue. They found three people on Wednesday that they believe they can hire for those jobs.

“We’re definitely trying to get drivers on board so that we can continue to do our services,” said Brian Cho, superintendent of the City of Bradenton Solid Waste. “It is a challenge because we have to compete with the outside industry.”

Even Florida JobLink, which hosted the event, has had to ramp up these fairs recently due to the increase in demand for workers.

“Since 2016, we’ve been doing events like this in the Sarasota area probably three times a year. Now, we’re here every eight weeks,” said Stephanie Sims with Florida JobLink.

Everyone walked into the job fair with a potentially desperate need. And many companies seemed to fill their empty positions on Wednesday.

