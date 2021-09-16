Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FWC to host ‘Python Patrol’ class online Thursday evening

Python Patrol classes are offered online every third Thursday.
Python Patrol classes are offered online every third Thursday.(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission hosts a virtual “Python Patrol” class every third Thursday. The class trains folks how to safely capture invasive Burmese Pythons in the wild.

Burmese Pythons are a real problem for FWC, so much so that they recruit citizen snake handlers to safely remove the invasive species from the wild. The classes are led by biologists with a question and answer segment.

The class is offered every third Thursday of each month from 7-8 pm. Registration with Eventbrite is recommended. These are the topics covered in the class:

  • Information on Burmese pythons in Florida
  • Species identification
  • How to search for pythons
  • Safe capture techniques
  • How to humanely kill a python
  • Reporting pythons to the FWC
  • Live instruction on techniques from a biologist
  • Real-time audience Q & A

Schedule of Virtual Python Patrols:

September 16, 2021 7-8 pm

October 21, 2021 7-8 pm

November 18, 2021 7-8 pm

December 16, 2021 7-8 pm

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial photo of Shirley Brown
Controversy surrounding photo of Sarasota County School Board member
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say
Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Chiniceia Carter mugshot
Woman faces DUI, homicide charges in July 15 crash

Latest News

A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.
Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Worst nightmare’: 20-plus cats die in Florida shelter fire
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say