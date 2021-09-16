FWC to host ‘Python Patrol’ class online Thursday evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission hosts a virtual “Python Patrol” class every third Thursday. The class trains folks how to safely capture invasive Burmese Pythons in the wild.

Burmese Pythons are a real problem for FWC, so much so that they recruit citizen snake handlers to safely remove the invasive species from the wild. The classes are led by biologists with a question and answer segment.

The class is offered every third Thursday of each month from 7-8 pm. Registration with Eventbrite is recommended. These are the topics covered in the class:

Information on Burmese pythons in Florida

Species identification

How to search for pythons

Safe capture techniques

How to humanely kill a python

Reporting pythons to the FWC

Live instruction on techniques from a biologist

Real-time audience Q & A

Schedule of Virtual Python Patrols:

September 16, 2021 7-8 pm

October 21, 2021 7-8 pm

November 18, 2021 7-8 pm

December 16, 2021 7-8 pm

