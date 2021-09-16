FWC to host ‘Python Patrol’ class online Thursday evening
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission hosts a virtual “Python Patrol” class every third Thursday. The class trains folks how to safely capture invasive Burmese Pythons in the wild.
Burmese Pythons are a real problem for FWC, so much so that they recruit citizen snake handlers to safely remove the invasive species from the wild. The classes are led by biologists with a question and answer segment.
The class is offered every third Thursday of each month from 7-8 pm. Registration with Eventbrite is recommended. These are the topics covered in the class:
- Information on Burmese pythons in Florida
- Species identification
- How to search for pythons
- Safe capture techniques
- How to humanely kill a python
- Reporting pythons to the FWC
- Live instruction on techniques from a biologist
- Real-time audience Q & A
Schedule of Virtual Python Patrols:
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.