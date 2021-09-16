Father asks for help in finding Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The father of a missing Florida woman made an emotional plea for help during a news conference with police officials Thursday.

Joseph Petito, father of Gabrielle Petito, spoke alongside North Port’s police chief. He called on help from the family and friends of Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend, as well as anyone else who might have information.

“Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help,” he said.

Police updated the public on the search for a woman who has not been seen since taking a trip with her boyfriend. He returned home without her.

Police Chief Todd Garrison also asked for anyone with information to come forward but offered little in new details in the investigation. He said they were still investigating it as a missing person case.

Officials have said said Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the investigation of 22-year-old Petito’s disappearance. Garrison said they have not taken him into custody.

“My focus isn’t to bring Brian in right now, it’s to find Gabby,” the police chief said. “Brian is exercising his constitutional rights, and I have to respect that.”

Evidence from Petito’s van, which police found in North Port, is still being analyzed.

On Wednesday, Garrison asked Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s lawyer, for help on Twitter. He asked to set up a conversation with police and his client.

“Two people left on a trip and one person returned!” Garrison wrote.

Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Petito’s family reported her missing Saturday, 10 days after Laundrie returned home. Her family said they had not heard from her since late August.

Laundrie had not made himself available to be interviewed or provided any helpful details, investigators said.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through,” Garrison said in the post. “We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.”

Petito’s vehicle was in North Port and searched for evidence.

She is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming just before the call with family. The two were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03.

The couple also was pulled over by police in Utah on Aug. 12. Body camera video from the Moab Police Department shows Petito visibly upset when an officer approached them.

“We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues,” she tells him, adding that she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder that affects her behavior.

“Yeah, I don’t know, it’s just some days, I have really bad OCD, and I was just cleaning and straightening up and I was apologizing to him saying that I’m so mean because sometimes I have OCD and get frustrated,” she said.

Laundrie says on the video the couple got into a minor scuffle that began when he climbed into the van with dirty feet, and said he didn’t want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor.

“I’m not going to pursue anything because she is my fiancée and I love her. It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public,” Laundrie says.

Ultimately Moab police decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.

“He’s going to a hotel. I’m giving you the keys to the van. I’m giving him a ride to the hotel. Everything will be okay,” the officer says.

Petito was described as approximately 5-feet-5 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

The couple had documented their cross-country trip on social media until Aug. 20, when they stopped posting.

The FBI is assisting in the search and set up a national tipline: 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324).

In a CNN interview Wednesday, James Schmidt, Petito’s stepfather, pleaded with people to help if they know or saw anything.

“Look at the picture. Memorize it. Look at the facial features and memorize that phone number that you see there, too,” Schmidt said. “We need everyone’s help. We don’t have a lot of information, so we’ve got a really big area from Wyoming all the way down to Florida. And 2,500 miles and that’s just the road.”

