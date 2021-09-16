A change in the weather pattern brings morning storms to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern of afternoon storms moving to the coast has changed. In fact, it will reverse, bring the rain to the coast in the morning and pushing it inland by afternoon.

This pattern shift is caused by the low pressure area in the Deep South that was Nicholas and the second area of low pressure in the near Atlantic. That second area of low pressure is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible development.

Regardless of development, that system will stay away from Florida. However, the combination of the two areas of low pressure will twist our winds to the southwest. The southwest wind direction and ample moisture will promote morning storms near the coast that move inland later in the day. That pattern will linger into the weekend.

The tropics remain active today. Three areas are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Aside from the one referenced above, two more systems off the coast of Africa are being watched. One of them has an excellent chance of developing as it moves west into the central Atlantic. We encourage you keep watch on this storm as we head into next week.

