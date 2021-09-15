Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Woman faces DUI, homicide charges in July 15 crash

Chiniceia Tashae Carter
Chiniceia Tashae Carter(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakeland woman has been arrested and charged with DUI and negligent homicide after she allegedly hit four people trying to change a tire on Interstate 75 in July, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say on July 15 at about 10 p.m., a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading south on I-75 between Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Road when the truck, carrying seven people, experienced a flat tire, troopers said.

The pickup stopped on the left paved shoulder of the road. All of the pickup’s occupants exited the vehicle and began to attempt to change the tire.

At the same time, a sedan driven by 34-year-old Chiniceia Tashae Carter veered from the roadway onto the paved shoulder. The sedan hit four of the people and the right side of the pickup, investigators said.

The four men hit by the sedan died at the scene, troopers said. The other three men outside the pickup, ranging in age from 19 to 22, from Fort Myers and Hialeah, were not injured. The driver and passenger of the sedan were not injured.

After completing their investigation, Carter was arrested by troopers Tuesday and charged with four counts of negligent homicide, and two counts of DUI with property damage. She remains in the Sarasota County Jail.

