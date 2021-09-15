Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Turtle rescued by Longboat Key Fire Department and Mote Marine Lab

(Town of LBK)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On September 15th, Longboat Key sent a special thanks to the Longboat Key Fire Department and Mote Marine Lab for working together to rescue a sea turtle several days ago.

While performing marine training, the fire department stumbled upon Pepper, a sea turtle who needed to be rescued!

Pepper has been taken to Mote Marine Lab for rehab and care.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Doral, Florida, Sept. 14.
DeSantis announces end to FSA testing in Florida schools
Controversial photo of Shirley Brown
Controversy surrounding photo of Sarasota County School Board member
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say
Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death

Latest News

9 COVID related deaths reported at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in the last 24 hours
Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito
Spokesman for family of missing woman demands answers from boyfriend
Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say
City of Sarasota to seek public input on ‘Penny Tax’