Turtle rescued by Longboat Key Fire Department and Mote Marine Lab

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On September 15th, Longboat Key sent a special thanks to the Longboat Key Fire Department and Mote Marine Lab for working together to rescue a sea turtle several days ago.

While performing marine training, the fire department stumbled upon Pepper, a sea turtle who needed to be rescued!

Pepper has been taken to Mote Marine Lab for rehab and care.

A special "Thank You" to our Fire Department and @MoteMarineLab for working together to rescue Pepper, a sea turtle🐢 found by #LongboatKey Fire Department🧑‍🚒 personnel while performing marine training a few days ago!💚Pepper has been taken in by Mote for rehab and proper care. pic.twitter.com/JrpX8Vn1n2 — Longboat Key (@TownofLBK) September 15, 2021

