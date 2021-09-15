Turtle rescued by Longboat Key Fire Department and Mote Marine Lab
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On September 15th, Longboat Key sent a special thanks to the Longboat Key Fire Department and Mote Marine Lab for working together to rescue a sea turtle several days ago.
While performing marine training, the fire department stumbled upon Pepper, a sea turtle who needed to be rescued!
Pepper has been taken to Mote Marine Lab for rehab and care.
