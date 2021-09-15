Tropical systems, shifting winds and plentiful moisture all combine in todays forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds will be plentiful today as Nicholas continues to spread its moisture our way. Although we start the day with plenty of sunshine, the building clouds later in the day may help to delay the heating necessary to trigger storms. We will also notice a slight shift in the winds to the southeast. The combination of these factors will bring our storms closer to the coast, later in the day, and move them from southeast to northwest. In the last few days, the storms have moved more perpendicular to the coast drifting east to west.

Tomorrow will be a good rain chance day with storms even closer to the coast. Friday too will see good rainfall coverage as moisture from Nicolas continues to stream in and winds tend to be more southerly. Rain chances will lower this weekend as high pressure once again builds in.

