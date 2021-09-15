Spokesman for family of missing woman demands answers from boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A New York attorney speaking for the family of missing North Port resident Gabrielle Petito has released a statement, pressing her boyfriend for answers in her disappearance.

“Brian, your silence is reprehensible!” attorney Richard Stafford wrote.

Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone Sept. 1 after Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island, New York native, vanished last month in Wyoming. The couple had been documenting their trip through the western U.S. with frequent posts on social media when the posts abruptly stopped Aug. 20.

Laundrie is not talking to investigators, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said at a news conference Wednesday. “We don’t know what Brian knows, that’s the bottom line. We’re hopeful to talk to him. He needs to talk to us.”

“Everyday the search for Gabby continues the Schmidt and Petito family becomes more desperate,” Stafford’s statement says. “They are frantically searching for answers and information in their daughter’s disappearance while Brian sits in the comfort of his home.”

Petito was last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. “Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks,” Stafford wrote. “Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!

“Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness. Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home.

Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is. You tarnish you love for her with your silence. Thank you.”

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). That is now the our primary tip line. So far, North Port police say, investigators have received hundreds of tips which are being vetted through multiple agencies.

