Where is Gabby? North Port Police Chief tweets at lawyer for person of interest in missing person’s case

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito
Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito(Courtesy of Nomatic Statik)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After identifying the boyfriend of missing woman as a person of interest in the case, officers are pleading with the man to come forward.

Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone Sept. 1 after Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island, New York native, disappeared last month in Wyoming. The couple had been documenting their trip with frequent posts on social media when the posts abruptly stopped Aug. 20.

A missing person’s report was filed on Sept. 11 by Gabby’s parents and North Port Police are now taking over the investigation. Laundrie has been named a person of interest and police say he is not speaking with detectives.

Chief Todd Garrison issued a plea to Laundrie’s lawyer.

“Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the North Port Police needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned!” Garrison wrote.

If you have any information on Gabby’s whereabouts contact law enforcement or the FBI.

