Manatee County Commissioners vote 4 to 3 in favor of sending abortion ban letter to Florida’s Attorney General

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A letter for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is stirring up a lot of controversy. It was written by Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher and discussed in depth during Tuesday’s commission meeting. The county exploring to see if they are preempted under Florida law from adopting an ordinance regulating abortion and providing a safe haven for the unborn.

“It’s to get information, there is nothing wrong with that,” said Vanessa Baugh, Chair of the Manatee County Commission. “If you truly are pro-life, how can you resist a letter going to get information.”

That letter will now head to Moody after commissioners voted 4 to 3 in favor of sending it. Those who are pro-choice protesting outside saying this is wrong what commissioners are looking to do.

“What this does is put the foot on the neck of a lot of women,” said Katie Benoit, a Bradenton mom.

Benoit says she had to terminate a pregnancy after it was discovered that her baby had genetic abnormalities not viable for life. So many are thankful that options like this are available.

“This is something that really hits close to home to me,” said Benoit. “Because I’m afraid that under a ban that women like me and rape victims, incest victims, and women, in general, won’t be able to get the help they need.”

Both pro-choice and pro-life advocates addressing the Manatee County Commission.

“Human life begins at conception, that is the only objective point for which a human being originates,” said one man who is a pro-life advocate. “It is the only point at which there was not a human being and a few moments later there is.”

The three Manatee County Commissioners who voted against this letter are Carol Whitmore, Misty Servia, and Reggie Bellamy. The other commissioners say they aren’t sure how long it will take for them to hear back from Moody.

