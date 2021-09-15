Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

By Kylee Dedmon and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII/Gray News) – Country superstar Reba McEntire had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window Tuesday afternoon.

According to KXII, Coby Scherrill and McEntire were touring a historic building for a future project when the stairwell from the second to the third story collapsed.

“Oh, it was pretty scary,” Scherrill recalled. “I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was.”

People inside the building were trapped on whatever floor they were on at the time of the stairwell collapse.

The fire department had to help people out the second-story window and down the ladder.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the emergency management director said everyone else is OK, including McEntire.

“Hearing that she was OK was a complete relief on that part,” said Sara Jackson who works at a restaurant across the street.

Jackson could see the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras from her business and was concerned about the country singer’s wellbeing.

Scherrill told KXII the building had been there for over 100 years.

“It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill said.

Details about the project McEntire was reportedly looking to use the building for are unclear.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Doral, Florida, Sept. 14.
DeSantis announces end to FSA testing in Florida schools
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Search for missing North Port woman centering in Wyoming
Controversial photo of Shirley Brown
Controversy surrounding photo of Sarasota County School Board member
Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death

Latest News

Simone Biles, from left, and McKayla Maroney arrive to deliver testimony about the Larry Nassar...
Olympic gymnasts point out Nassar abuse case failures in remarks before Senate panel
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death
City of Sarasota to seek public input on ‘Penny Tax’
Former U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney urged accountability for those who covered up...
McKayla Maroney slams 'coverup' in Larry Nassar abuse case
Chiniceia Tashae Carter
Woman faces DUI, homicide charges in July 15 crash