Discovering the Suncoast - Venice, the Ghost Town that Lived

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Real estate bubbles come and go, but when Florida’s first bubble burst, it almost wiped Venice off the map. Mike Modrick, is discovering the Suncoast. What saved Venice? The short answer – a school. That’s what saved the city of Venice.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.