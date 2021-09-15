Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Controversy surrounding photo of Sarasota County School Board member

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The mask mandate has been a red hot issue in Sarasota County since the start of school in August. Now, two competing pictures are fanning the flames.

The first photo in question is of Sarasota County School Board Member Shirley Brown at a football game without a mask on. That football game happening at Riverview High School last weekend.

Controversial photo of Shirley Brown
Controversial photo of Shirley Brown(WWSB)

The reason for the controversy? Well, Brown was one of the board members who voted in favor of a mask mandate for Sarasota County public schools last month. This mandate requires all students and adults in Sarasota Public Schools wear a mask at indoor and outdoor school events.

Some claim the photo is proof of hypocritical behavior. A group called the Sarasota County School District Transparency Project posted the picture on its Facebook page and said, “This woman’s absolute lack of self-awareness knows no bounds. Shirley Brown has made a complete mockery of the district.”

However, Brown is now firing back.

In a phone conversation with ABC7′s Craig Nigrelli, Brown said, “I had my mask on for most of the game. I took a break to enjoy a beverage and sat in an uncrowded spot.”

Then, Brown emailed a picture of her wearing a mask at the same game to ABC7. She said somebody she did not know sent it to her as the controversy online swirled.

Shirley Brown masked at same game.
Shirley Brown masked at same game.(WWSB)

New College of Florida Political Science Professor Frank Alcock says emotions are running high when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and mask mandates. Add in politics, the internet, and social media, and each side will try to gain the advantage by shaping a certain narrative.

“For better or worse, we live in a world of transparency,” said Alcock. “One in which there are cameras about 24/7 365. You set foot outside your house and cameras are always on and you shouldn’t forget that.”

When Brown was asked what her message would be to her critics, she said we all need to take a breath and it’s not us against them.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Doral, Florida, Sept. 14.
DeSantis announces end to FSA testing in Florida schools
Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Search for missing North Port woman centering in Wyoming

Latest News

Manatee County Commissioners sending abortion letter to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Manatee County Commissioners vote 4 to 3 in favor of sending abortion ban letter to Florida’s Attorney General
ABC7 News at 7pm - September 14, 2021
mote
Mote Marine mitigation experiment
fsa
Gov. DeSantis announces the end of FSA testing