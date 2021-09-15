Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

City of Sarasota to seek public input on ‘Penny Tax’

(Julia Hansen | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_jhans'>jhans</a>)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will host community meetings to solicit input on infrastructure projects for the continuation of the Sarasota County Penny Sales Tax.

The Penny Sales Tax, also known as the surtax or one-cent sales tax, is a countywide voter-approved one percent sales tax used to invest in local infrastructure improvements, including parks, libraries, schools, sidewalks, police vehicles, street resurfacing and mobility upgrades.

Residents are invited to suggest infrastructure projects during the following public listening sessions that will occur from 6 p.m.-7:30p.m:

  • Wednesday, Sept 15, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St.
  • Thursday, Sept. 16, Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St.
  • Wednesday, Oct 6, City Hall Annex - SRQ Media Studio, 1565 First St.

Sarasota County voters first approved the Penny Sales Tax in 1989. The current surtax expires at the end of 2024.  Voters throughout Sarasota County will have an opportunity in November 2022 to continue the Penny Sales Tax for another 15 years.

Proceeds from the sales tax are distributed among Sarasota County, Sarasota County Schools, cities of North Port, Sarasota and Venice, and the Town of Longboat Key, with 25 percent conveyed to the school district and 75 percent to the county and municipalities.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Doral, Florida, Sept. 14.
DeSantis announces end to FSA testing in Florida schools
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Search for missing North Port woman centering in Wyoming
Controversial photo of Shirley Brown
Controversy surrounding photo of Sarasota County School Board member
Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death

Latest News

Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say
Chiniceia Tashae Carter
Woman faces DUI, homicide charges in July 15 crash
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday September 15
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday September 15
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday September 15
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday September 15