City of Sarasota to seek public input on ‘Penny Tax’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will host community meetings to solicit input on infrastructure projects for the continuation of the Sarasota County Penny Sales Tax.

The Penny Sales Tax, also known as the surtax or one-cent sales tax, is a countywide voter-approved one percent sales tax used to invest in local infrastructure improvements, including parks, libraries, schools, sidewalks, police vehicles, street resurfacing and mobility upgrades.

Residents are invited to suggest infrastructure projects during the following public listening sessions that will occur from 6 p.m.-7:30p.m:

Wednesday, Sept 15, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St.

Thursday, Sept. 16, Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St.

Wednesday, Oct 6, City Hall Annex - SRQ Media Studio, 1565 First St.

Sarasota County voters first approved the Penny Sales Tax in 1989. The current surtax expires at the end of 2024. Voters throughout Sarasota County will have an opportunity in November 2022 to continue the Penny Sales Tax for another 15 years.

Proceeds from the sales tax are distributed among Sarasota County, Sarasota County Schools, cities of North Port, Sarasota and Venice, and the Town of Longboat Key, with 25 percent conveyed to the school district and 75 percent to the county and municipalities.

