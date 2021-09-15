9 COVID related deaths reported at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in the last 24 hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reporting nine COVID related deaths in the last 24, a new record after they reported 8 deaths in 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The hospital is reporting 434 deaths since March of 2020 with nine occurring over the last 24 hours.

The hospital is working closely with public health officials to identify and report important data trends in our health system. Officials are also closing monitoring ICU bed counts and will increase the number if cases rise. Of the 63 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 58 are vaccinated and 5 received the vaccine.

Here is today’s summary:

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,419 (4,397 yesterday)

Patients discharged since outbreak began: 5,526 (5,492 yesterday) Includes inpatients discharged from the hospital and outpatients treated and released from the ER.

Patient deaths: 434 (425 yesterday)

Officials at the hospital monitor cases to determine how many beds are needed for ICU.

Here is Friday’s summary:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 777

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 241 (253 yesterday - Please note, an incorrect number was posted yesterday, Sept. 2. This is the corrected number)

Today’s ICU census: 108 (106 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 63 (69 yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 83%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 120

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 16.6% (17.9% for week ending Aug. 27, 2021)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 6,998

**Patients who have tested negative: 104,240 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,129 (4,071 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 5,059 (5,009 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 361 (355 yesterday)

