Summer storms continue and tropics remain active

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will continue to see scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms through the rest of the work week into the weekend. With a steady east to southeast wind during the morning and early afternoon collides with the incoming sea breeze we can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly later in the day.

The wind flow may shift a bit on Thursday which will bring a chance for a few coastal showers in the morning followed by scattered storms in the afternoon. The rain chance will stay elevated with a 30% chance in the morning followed by a 50% chance in the afternoon.

This pattern will continue through weekend with scattered storms each day with partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s near the coast and low 90′s away from the water.

In the tropics we continue to watch what is left of Nicholas spinning around SE Texas and SW Louisiana. This system will not move much at all over the course of the next several days and could dump up to 12 inches of rain over parts of south Louisiana over the next 2 days causing considerable flooding problems for that area.

Soon to be Odette off the coast of Africa (wwsb)

Elsewhere in the tropics we are watching an area east of the Bahamas. This system has a 60% chance for development over the next 5 days. While an area just west of Africa looks to become Odette very soon as it has a 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves to the WNW at 20 mph. This one will be the one to watch next week to see if it makes a break to the open waters of the Atlantic or continues it track toward the U.S.

For boaters look for winds out of the ESE turning to the SW later in the day. Wind speeds will be near 5 to 10 knots with seas running less than 2 feet.

