Sarasota man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail for allegedly crushing a pet rabbit to death, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the case began in May when a man living in the 3700 block of Brazilnut Avenue called deputies to report that his roommate, identified as 42-year-old Eddie Goretcki, had killed his daughter’s pet rabbit.

The victim said he had been looking for the pet, who had been allowed to freely roam the back yard, when Goretcki walked to the house and handed him a box with the rabbit -- dead -- inside.

Deputies interviewed witnesses who claimed Goretcki said the rabbit has bitten his daughter and that the rabbit should be killed.

One witness said he saw Goretcki “acting weird,” and holding the rabbit for 20 minutes when he pushed the rabbit’s face into his armpit and clamped down on the animal until it stopped kicking.

The rabbit was taken to a veterinary clinic for a necropsy. The veterinarian who conducted the exam said the rabbit sustained at least four broken ribs, a broken leg and its diaphragm was not intact. The vet said the death was cruel and inflicted unnecessary pain.

Goretcki was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Jail records show he had been arrested and released two weeks earlier and charged with possession of methamphetamine without a prescription. He remains in the Sarasota County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.