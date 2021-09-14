East wind pattern continues on the Suncoat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A typical summertime pattern is established on the Suncoast and will drive the location and timing of our daily thunderstorms.

A large and strong area of high pressure located in the coastal Carolinas is keeping us in an east wind. That wind direction tends to force most Florida thunderstorm activity to our west coast. These storms build late in the day, as heating is at a maximum which forces our sea breeze to form.

The sea breeze moves inland and clashes head-on with the east wind that will be moving across the state. The collision zone, near the interstate, forces immediate updraft development and fast-following thunderstorms. The east wind will then push the storms to the coast as the heating of the day fades.

Later this week we could find ourselves sandwiched between two tropical systems. What’s leftover from Nicholas will be to the west of us and a system that has yet to form to our east.

While neither one is likely to directly impact the Suncoast, there could be indirect influences on our wind directions and moisture content that might influence the character of our rainfall. At this time the winds appear to be light and variable into the weekend with slow-moving thunderstorms. Refinements in the weekend forecast to come.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.