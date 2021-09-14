Charlotte County Sheriff asking for help in catalytic converter theft case

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter.

The incident in the surveillance video happened Sept. 3 around 8 p.m., somewhere in Charlotte County. Due to the active investigation, the sheriff’s office is not disclosing where the alleged theft occurred.

If you know who these two people are, you are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

