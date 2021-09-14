Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Charlotte County Sheriff asking for help in catalytic converter theft case

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter.

The incident in the surveillance video happened Sept. 3 around 8 p.m., somewhere in Charlotte County. Due to the active investigation, the sheriff’s office is not disclosing where the alleged theft occurred.

If you know who these two people are, you are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Woman with North Port ties reported missing on cross-country trip
Kit Kull
Police: Florida man attacks kid over playground noise

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Doral, Florida, Sept. 14.
DeSantis announces end to FSA testing in Florida schools
Jim Breuer talked about vaccine choice and venues requiring proof of vaccination.
Former SNL cast member Jim Breuer cancels shows at venues that require proof of vaccine
Eddie Goretcki
Sarasota man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am -Tuesday September 14
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am -Tuesday September 14