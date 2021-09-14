Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair

By KTUU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual tradition that continued Friday when the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center took possession of the leftover veggies from the Alaska State Fair and fed them to the center’s brown bears.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade,” center director Trish Baker told KTUU-TV. “The state fair, of course, has all these fabulous vegetables that farmers have grown and competed with, and at the end of the fair, there’s a lot of vegetables.”

Bears dined on cabbages, cauliflower, a giant zucchini and rhubarb. According to Baker, the total amount of homegrown produce weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

“It’s really, really great enrichment for them, and it’s also very nutritious,” Baker said. She added that the bears were setting a good example on the importance of eating your veggies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Woman with North Port ties reported missing on cross-country trip
Kit Kull
Police: Florida man attacks kid over playground noise

Latest News

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Authorities are looking for these people.
Charlotte County Sheriff asking for help in catalytic converter theft case