Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Woman with North Port ties reported missing on cross-country trip
Kit Kull
Police: Florida man attacks kid over playground noise

Latest News

8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
Question of the Day
Question of the Day: Would you vaccinate your children under 12 next month if they are eligible?
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash