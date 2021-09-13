Woman with North Port ties reported missing on cross-country trip

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/WABC) - Officials are searching for a missing woman with North Port ties after they say she vanished on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

According to our affiliate WABC in New York, Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island native, disappeared while traveling to Wyoming with her boyfriend. Her family says that she stopped communicating with them in August. They have filed a missing person report with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, was traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03 with her boyfriend when she stopped communicating with friends and family. The van has since been recovered.

Petito was last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The family says they do not know if she is in danger, but they want her home. Petito is described as a white female, approximately five feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “Let it be.” Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

