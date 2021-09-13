Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death

Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been arrested and another is on the run after a murder in Bradenton Saturday morning, Bradenton police said.

On Saturday, Bradenton Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of 51st Street West and found 26-year-old Cecil V. Richardson of Bradenton with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital shortly afterward.

A suspect, Chanelle Michelle Lawson, 27, of Bradenton, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with second-degree murder.

A second suspect, Shamar Dequez Johnson, 22, of Bradenton, has active warrants for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to please contact Det. Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

