Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been arrested and another is on the run after a murder in Bradenton Saturday morning, Bradenton police said.

On Saturday, Bradenton Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of 51st Street West and found 26-year-old Cecil V. Richardson of Bradenton with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital shortly afterward.

A suspect, Chanelle Michelle Lawson, 27, of Bradenton, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with second-degree murder.

A second suspect, Shamar Dequez Johnson, 22, of Bradenton, has active warrants for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to please contact Det. Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

