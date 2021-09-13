SRQ growth continues; 2021 traffic already sets calendar year record

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to set passenger records, establishing a new calendar year record in only eight months in 2021.

The number of passengers traveling through SRQ through August totaled 2,034,538, breaking the previous calendar year record of 2,010,304, set in 1990, the airport announced Monday.

Last month, the airport serviced 247,900 passengers. That’s a 327% increase over last year’s COVID-19-affected level of 58,115 passengers.

In August 2019, 135,467 passengers passed through its terminals.

“It is amazing to see us break our annual passenger record only eight months into the calendar year,” airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said in a news release. “While this incredible growth has resulted in added revenues that resulted in a continued decrease in costs for our airline partners, it has created the need for a number of significant capital improvements that the airport is moving on as quickly as possible.”

Piccolo said the increase in revenue generated by passengers will allow the airport to lower rates to airlines serving SRQ. “In our proposed FY 2022 Budget ... the average cost per enplaned passenger, a measurement used by airlines to determine the cost to operate at an airport, will drop by 53%,” he said.

SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 50 destinations.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.