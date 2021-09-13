Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Arts Organizations adopt uniform COVID-19 safety requirements

All patrons over the age of 5 must wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Asolo Theatre
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Art organizations across Sarasota announced that they will adopt strict safety requirements in their performance spaces and venues beginning on Sept. 26, 2021.

Asolo Rep and eight other arts and cultural organizations in Sarasota County will unite and uphold “ vigilant health and safety protocols.”

The new requirements state that all patrons 12 and older attending a performance indoors must show either a negative PCR COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 72 hours before the time of their performance or a negative rapid antigen COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 24 hours prior to the time of their performance. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry.

All patrons over age 5 regardless of vaccination/testing status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.

“The arts and cultural organizations of Sarasota County comprise one of the three largest employment sectors of the community. An increasing number of patrons and artists are extremely uncomfortable participating without strong health and safety protocols in place. The failure to secure robust audiences or top artists puts these arts organizations in danger of once again closing their doors, jeopardizing thousands of jobs and millions of dollars the arts infuse into the community each year,” reads a statement from the organization.

Both physical and electronic presentation of documents will be accepted. Photo identification must accompany the presentation all documents.

If patrons prefer, CDC or other official vaccination record showing the patrons are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days since the final dose) may be voluntarily presented at the door as an acceptable alternative to negative COVID-19 test results.

Protocols will be revisited and may be revised based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, including use of additional screening protocols.

