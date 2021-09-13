Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her apartment building. The woman, who was nine months pregnant, died from a gunshot wound to the head after her baby shower.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A New York family is in mourning after a mother who was nine months pregnant was shot and killed as she was coming home from her own baby shower.

The New York Police Department says 31-year-old Shanice Young, who was nine months pregnant, died from a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Police say Young was taking the gifts from her baby shower into her apartment building’s lobby around 1 a.m. when a fight broke out between two men. Neighbors say the men were Young’s former boyfriend and the father of her unborn child.

One of the men had a gun that fired, and a bullet hit Young in the head. The shooting reportedly happened in front of Young’s daughter.

A memorial to the 31-year-old and her unborn daughter was set up outside the building. Her family gathered to grieve later Sunday.

Young had two children and was caring for her two younger siblings.

Police are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Isolated Sunday storms, and five potential tropical lows!
Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle
Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Sarasota Cars and Coffee uses bi-weekly event to honor and remember 9/11
In The Spotlight - Sarasota Orchestra
Sarasota Orchestra will leave Bayfront location, city officials react

Latest News

Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that shut down California highway
Climate change is having a devastating impact on one of California's natural treasures: the...
Droughts, fires threaten California's giant sequoias
A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New...
Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs
North Korea hailed its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets...
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles