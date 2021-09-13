Police looking for missing 11-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Ja’Mon Wilson was last seen Saturday, Sept. 11 near Sixth St. & 45th Ave. South. He is 11 years old, five feet, four inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

If you have information, please call #stpetepd at 727-893-7780.

