Police looking for missing 11-year-old

Ja’Mon Wilson
Ja’Mon Wilson(St. Petersburg Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Ja’Mon Wilson was last seen Saturday, Sept. 11 near Sixth St. & 45th Ave. South. He is 11 years old, five feet, four inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

If you have information, please call #stpetepd at 727-893-7780.

