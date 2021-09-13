Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Police: Florida man attacks kid over playground noise

Kit Kull
Kit Kull(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old man has been accused of slamming a child to the ground at a Florida playground after yelling that kids were making too much noise.

Largo Police arrested the man on a child abuse charge in Clearwater and took him to the Pinellas County Jail, arrest records show. He was released on his own recognizance.

Officials say there were several kids having fun at the playground at around 6:30 p.m., Saturday when the man stormed out of his nearby apartment annoyed over the noise.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Isolated Sunday storms, and five potential tropical lows!
Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle
Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Sarasota Cars and Coffee uses bi-weekly event to honor and remember 9/11
In The Spotlight - Sarasota Orchestra
Sarasota Orchestra will leave Bayfront location, city officials react

Latest News

Florida’s average gas prices down 2 cents from last week
Graphic
More afternoon storms, and more tropical storms!
Showers fire up along the coast.
Coastal showers for the evening
Suncoast shelters help displaced animals from hurricane-ravaged areas