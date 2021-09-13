Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say

Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist involved in a Friday crash in Sarasota has died, police said Monday.

The crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle happened Sept. 10 at about 9 p.m., near the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and South Tuttle Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later died at the hospital. The intersection of Bahia Vista Street and South Tuttle Avenue was closed for several hours.

The name of the driver of the motorcycle is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified. The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

