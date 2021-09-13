More afternoon storms, and more tropical storms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday storms dropped 1.17″ at SRQ, 0.37″ in Bradenton, but only 0.02″ for the southeast side of Sarasota. Afternoon storms will continue to develop this week. Red tide conditions are still improving for Sarasota and Manatee Counties. No respiratory irritation was reported Sunday afternoon. But Manatee, Nokomis, and Venice Beaches reported jellyfish.

Hurricane Season is still active with Tropical Storm Nicholas in the western Gulf of Mexico, riding north along the Mexican coast. And we’re tracking two more potential tropical lows, one just entering the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, and one more area east of the Bahamas. For now, no storms are threatening the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

