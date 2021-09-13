Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More afternoon storms, and more tropical storms!

Graphic
Graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday storms dropped 1.17″ at SRQ,  0.37″ in Bradenton, but only 0.02″ for the southeast side of Sarasota. Afternoon storms will continue to develop this week. Red tide conditions are still improving for Sarasota and Manatee Counties. No respiratory irritation was reported Sunday afternoon. But Manatee, Nokomis, and Venice Beaches reported jellyfish.

Hurricane Season is still active with Tropical Storm Nicholas in the western Gulf of Mexico, riding north along the Mexican coast. And we’re tracking two more potential tropical lows,  one just entering the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, and one more area east of the Bahamas. For now, no storms are threatening the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Isolated Sunday storms, and five potential tropical lows!
Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle
Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Sarasota Cars and Coffee uses bi-weekly event to honor and remember 9/11
In The Spotlight - Sarasota Orchestra
Sarasota Orchestra will leave Bayfront location, city officials react

Latest News

Showers fire up along the coast.
Coastal showers for the evening
Suncoast shelters help displaced animals from hurricane-ravaged areas
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Sunday September 12, 2021
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday September 12, 2021