Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

A federal judge temporarily blocks an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to...
A federal judge temporarily blocks an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to fight coronavirus.(Source: Gray News | Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state.

Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chanelle Michelle Lawson and Shamar Dequez Johnson
Suspect on the run after Bradenton shooting death
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Woman shot and killed in Parrish neighborhood
Kit Kull
Police: Florida man attacks kid over playground noise
Graphic
Isolated Sunday storms, and five potential tropical lows!
Crash on Bahia Vista and South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was...
Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Officials capture gator suspected of killing a man in Ida floodwaters