Job fair to be held in Sarasota on Wednesday, over 300 companies looking for employees

Job Fair to be held in Sarasota this weekend
Job Fair to be held in Sarasota this weekend(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Career Kickoff Job Fair will be held Wednesday in Sarasota with more than 300 jobs in several fields available.

The fair will be held this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hampton Inn on University Parkway. Twenty-six companies will be participating and giving on-the-spot interviews.

Jobs available at the job fair include logistics, technical jobs, airline positions, construction trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, warehouse and more.

Jobs will be for the Sarasota/Bradenton area as well as Tampa Bay.

For more information and to preregister, visit www.FloridaJobLink.com

Here is a complete list of all companies attending:

  • Mister Sparky
  • Amazon
  • Bradenton Police Department
  • Allied Universal Security
  • G4S
  • Bankers Life
  • HH Staffing
  • UF Resources
  • Chris Craft
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • The Haven
  • Bridges of Florida
  • Tops HR
  • Integrated Delivery
  • FHI Works
  • Nursing Styles
  • Piedmont Airlines
  • CEPRA Landscaping
  • HCR Manorcare
  • Labor Solutions
  • US Health Advisors
  • Floor and Decor
  • Dynasty Builders
  • Massey Services
  • Brookdale Senior Living
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Center for Sight
  • Key Packaging

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

