Job fair to be held in Sarasota on Wednesday, over 300 companies looking for employees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Career Kickoff Job Fair will be held Wednesday in Sarasota with more than 300 jobs in several fields available.

The fair will be held this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hampton Inn on University Parkway. Twenty-six companies will be participating and giving on-the-spot interviews.

Jobs available at the job fair include logistics, technical jobs, airline positions, construction trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, warehouse and more.

Jobs will be for the Sarasota/Bradenton area as well as Tampa Bay.

For more information and to preregister, visit www.FloridaJobLink.com

Here is a complete list of all companies attending:

Mister Sparky

Amazon

Bradenton Police Department

Allied Universal Security

G4S

Bankers Life

HH Staffing

UF Resources

Chris Craft

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

The Haven

Bridges of Florida

Tops HR

Integrated Delivery

FHI Works

Nursing Styles

Piedmont Airlines

CEPRA Landscaping

HCR Manorcare

Labor Solutions

US Health Advisors

Floor and Decor

Dynasty Builders

Massey Services

Brookdale Senior Living

Express Employment Professionals

Center for Sight

Key Packaging

