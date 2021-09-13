Florida’s average gas prices down 2 cents from last week

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices drifted lower last week, declining 2 cents per gallon, AAA is reporting. The state average is now slightly below $3, for the first time this month.

“Gas prices are inching lower as most of the refineries that went offline because of Hurricane Ida are now in restart mode,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group in a news release Monday. “Drivers may see another week of similar declines this week after a relatively uneventful week in the futures market.”

At nearly $3 a gallon, Florida’s state average price for gasoline is 3 cents less than this year’s high, set on Aug. 5. It’s 81 cents more than the average price on Jan. 1; and 83 cents more than this time last year. On this day in 2019, Florida gas prices averaged $2.41 per gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.15), Panama City ($3.09), Fort Lauderdale ($3.04)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.88), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.95), The Villages ($2.95)

Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

