Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Deputies have released photos in an effort to catch the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial that paid tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Greenville Country Sheriff’s Office said a man went to the site outside of a business Sunday morning and defaced the memorial.

The suspect is accused of writing “Taliban” on the monument, which depicts the World Trade Center twin towers that were struck by hijacked commercial aircraft in the 2001 attack.

The vandalism occurred one day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Deputies released surveillance photos on Facebook in an effort to identify a suspect in the case.

As some of you know a 9/11 memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Investigators have obtained video surveillance... Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.