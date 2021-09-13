Advertise With Us
Death investigation underway in Parrish

Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.
Deputies are on scene of a death investigation.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are on scene of a death investigation in the Silverleaf Community in Parrish.

Neighbors report hearing gunshots but deputies are not releasing any information. They were called to the scene Monday just before noon to a home on Cottage Hill Avenue.

ABC7 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is received.

