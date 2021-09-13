Credit card trafficker, counterfeiter sentenced to prison

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man working a credit card and counterfeiting operation in Sarasota has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The State Attorney’s office announced Friday that Tyrone Mason was sentenced to four years of prison followed by two years of probation. Mason was found guilty of trafficking in credit cards, possession of a skimming device and possession of counterfeit U.S. currency.

Mason and accomplices came from Tampa to Sarasota to launder several counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses. Mason would purchase relatively small items and tender the fake money. The money was created by washing lower denominations and reprinting $100 bills on top of $5 or $10 bills.

A cashier at a Home Depot spotted the suspicious currency and alerted law enforcement, prosecutors said.

After passing another counterfeit bill at a Ollie’s, Sarasota County deputies arrested Mr. Mason and his accomplices. A search of the vehicle revealed a metal case that was magnetically attached under the vehicle containing fake credit cards and more than $1,000 worth of counterfeit currency.

A skimming device, used to obtain the information of credit cards, was found affixed to the engine compartment. Mason’s cellphone contained programs that read and stored credit card information of unsuspecting victims.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.