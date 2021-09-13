8 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reporting eight new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The hospital has reported 417 COVID-related deaths since March of 2020. There are currently 89 patients in the intensive care unit, 69 of which are COVID-related. The hospital has a team of clinicians, ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders monitoring the census and public health indicators to determine if and when they need to increase ICU capacity.

In addition to the COVID-positive patients currently hospitalized, the “COVID Patients Total” also includes those who have cleared the infectious stage, based on CDC and hospital guidelines. While these patients are no longer considered COVID-positive or infectious, many have serious medical issues complicating their recovery or discharge.

Previously, when COVID patients cleared the infectious stage, the hospital moved them from the daily COVID-positive patient category to the cumulative number of “Patients Treated/Discharged.”

Here is Thursday’s census:

Today’s patient census: 746

Today’s COVID patients total: 216 (225 yesterday) This includes 55 COVID patients cleared of infection but still hospitalized due to complications delaying recovery/discharge.

Today’s ICU census: 89 (97 yesterday)

COVID patients in ICU today: 69 (74 yesterday). Includes 21 COVID patients cleared of infection but still hospitalized due to complications delaying recovery/discharge.

Percentage of unvaccinated COVID patients in the hospital: 85%. This estimate is based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 116

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 11.1% (13.1% for week ending Sept. 10, 2021). Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 7,416 *

Patients who have tested negative: 107,162, which reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update

Reflects total number of COVID patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020:

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,378 (4,358 yesterday)

Patients discharged since outbreak began: 5,452 (5,420 yesterday). Includes inpatients discharged from the hospital and outpatients treated and released from the ER.

Patient deaths: 417 (409 yesterday)

