Suncoast shelters help displaced animals from hurricane-ravaged areas

(Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The hurricane-ravaged areas of Louisiana and Mississippi saw many displaced animals. On Saturday, the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations carried out a massive transfer of dogs and cats from the areas.

Workers took more than 200 animals to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, where they were dispersed to 12 Florida shelters, including a few on the Suncoast such as the Cat Depot, The Humane Society of Sarasota, and the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood.

Some of these animals had been in shelters without air conditioning or water for weeks.

“This is the first time they’ve had air conditioning and a cool bed and cool water in almost two weeks now,” said Anna Gonce, the executive director of the Humane Society of Sarasota.

More animals from the affected areas are scheduled for transport on Monday, and will soon be ready for adoption.

