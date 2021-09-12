Rain chances on the rise into the new week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Clouds invaded the Suncoast for much of Saturday before a round of showers and thunderstorms came rolling in into the evening hours. The showers may have subsided for the night but cloudy will hold on fairly thick.

As we have entered this dominate easterly to northeasterly wind pattern, due to high pressure in the Carolinas, we will watch rain chances still remain scattered but most of these storms will form inland and push towards the coast. These showers and storm could form closer to the coast line as well as they will form as sea breeze from the coast converges with the easterly/northeasterly land wind. Temperatures, however, remain warm as the storms will likely not develop till the later afternoon and more so in the evening. This allows for maximum day time heating.

Winds don’t look to start to chance till possibly later in the week as a possible development move through the Atlantic off the east coast.

