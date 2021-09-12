Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rain chances on the rise into the new week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Clouds invaded the Suncoast for much of Saturday before a round of showers and thunderstorms came rolling in into the evening hours. The showers may have subsided for the night but cloudy will hold on fairly thick.

As we have entered this dominate easterly to northeasterly wind pattern, due to high pressure in the Carolinas, we will watch rain chances still remain scattered but most of these storms will form inland and push towards the coast. These showers and storm could form closer to the coast line as well as they will form as sea breeze from the coast converges with the easterly/northeasterly land wind. Temperatures, however, remain warm as the storms will likely not develop till the later afternoon and more so in the evening. This allows for maximum day time heating.

Winds don’t look to start to chance till possibly later in the week as a possible development move through the Atlantic off the east coast.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle
Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota
In The Spotlight - Sarasota Orchestra
Sarasota Orchestra will leave Bayfront location, city officials react
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
Graphic
Isolated weekend storms, more storms for the work week!
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

9/11 Flag
9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the Sarasota National Cemetery
Cloudy skies for the overnight.
Cloudy skies for the overnight
ev3
Diversity & Inclusion taught creatively at Ringling College
ev2
Minority entrepreneurs’ grant available to eligible businesses