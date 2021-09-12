Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Isolated Sunday storms, and five potential tropical lows!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms have been at a minimum Saturday, and that trend continues Sunday. Saturday clouds dropped only 0.01″ in Bradenton, 0.03″ at Lakewood Ranch, and 0.13″ for the south side of Sarasota. Storms Sunday afternoon will be isolated, with more activity for the workweek. Red tide conditions are still dropping for Sarasota and Manatee Counties. No respiratory irritation was reported Saturday afternoon. But Manatee, Siesta Key, and Venice Beaches reported jellyfish.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

We’re at the peak time of Hurricane Season, and we’re tracking five potential tropical lows, one in the western Gulf of Mexico, one just entering the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, and one more area east of the Bahamas. The low in the western Gulf of Mexico has the best chance of becoming the next tropical storm, which would be Nicholas. For now, no storms are threatening the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

