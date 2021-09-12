Coastal showers for the evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dominate easterly winds across the Suncoast has kept sea breeze thunderstorms right along the coastal way. We have watched a few of these coastal storms pick up intensity as they move off shore. We could still see a few isolated thundershowers even after sundown but most will come to an end by midnight.

With these easterly winds in place, the coastal showers and storms will be the trend into the new week; however, amped moistures and more forcing could fire up some of those storms a tad further inland but they will continue to move to the coast throughout each evening.

Rain chances look to be scattered to widespread for the early half of the week and become more scattered as we end out the week. Expect temperatures to be in and around the 90′s through midweek.

Eyes on Tropical Storm Nicholas as it barrels towards the Texas, at this point models agree with an impact zone along the northwestern Gulf; therefore, no impacts to the Suncoast. Meanwhile keeping an eye on 4 other areas of interest including one near the Bahamas.

