9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the Sarasota National Cemetery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -People from all over the Suncoast gathered at Sarasota national Cemetery Saturday evening to remember one of the most tragic events in American history.

The 9/11 ceremony yielded hundreds of attendees including many first responders like Gerard Sorrentino

“It’s amazing to know 20 years later that people still haven’t forgotten,” said Sorrentino.

Sorrentino was a firefighter in New York City at the time and raced to the world trade center as soon as the second tower collapsed.

“We raced in and wanted to save as many people as possible,” said Sorrentino. “I was there for 3-4 weeks after that.”

Sorrentino said seeing all the local support warms his heart as a 9/11 survivor.

“It means a lot to me, and this is an event down here in Florida and it’s 20 years later and it shows people haven’t forgotten,” said Sorrentino.

Other attendees included people who came out in celebration saying they won’t forget like Eileen Green

“I will never forget what happened on 9/11,” said green.

Green said being able to attend this kind of event and seeing the support garnered from the community gives her a sense of pride.

“This is amazing and it touches my heart,” said Green. “It is just unbelievable that we have all these people out here that this touches their heart and they want to be here.”

