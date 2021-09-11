Advertise With Us
Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota

Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle
Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently on the scene of an accident at South Tuttle Avenue and Bahia Vista Street.

The call for the accident went out right around 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to Sarasota Police, the accident is between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The intersection is closed and there are injuries reported.

There are no other details at this time. Please avoid the area, if possible.

