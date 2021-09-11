Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently on the scene of an accident at South Tuttle Avenue and Bahia Vista Street.

The call for the accident went out right around 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to Sarasota Police, the accident is between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The intersection is closed and there are injuries reported.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 We’re responding to a vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at Bahia Vista Street and S. Tuttle Avenue. There are injuries reported. The intersection is closed. Please find an alternate route & watch for Officers working in the area. pic.twitter.com/2WPNUIhedC — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 11, 2021

There are no other details at this time. Please avoid the area, if possible.

