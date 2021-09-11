Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently on the scene of an accident at South Tuttle Avenue and Bahia Vista Street.
The call for the accident went out right around 9 p.m. on Friday.
According to Sarasota Police, the accident is between a vehicle and a motorcycle. The intersection is closed and there are injuries reported.
There are no other details at this time. Please avoid the area, if possible.
