Isolated weekend storms, more storms for the work week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms have been at a minimum for a few days, and that trend continues for the weekend. Friday storms dropped only 0.01″ to Palmetto, 0.02″ at Lakewood Ranch, but farther east, Arcadia saw 1.57″. Storms Saturday afternoon will be isolated, with more activity for the workweek. Red tide conditions are still dropping for Sarasota and Manatee Counties. No respiratory irritation was reported Friday afternoon. Manatee Beach did report jellyfish and Nokomis Beach had some dead fish Friday.

Red Tide (Station)

We’re at the peak time of Hurricane Season, but the tropics didn’t get the memo. Hurricane Larry is on its last legs near the east coast of Canada. As it moves quickly to the northeast, Larry will actually bring heavy snow to Greenland. We are tracking two potential storms, one in the western Gulf of Mexico, the other just entering the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. For now, no storms are threatening the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

