Isolated showers fire up north in Tampa Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The sea breeze storms pushed off the east coast this evening but a change in winds towards the northeast led to a convergence zone along the coast and this has led to a few isolated showers mainly north into Tampa Bay.

This wind shift tends to more land based storms forming then moves them towards the coast. The key to watch will be the available moisture and direction of the wind. This weekend there will be some moisture in the mid levels but not substantial at times, therefore showers may not be as potent.

For now, plan for isolated to scattered storms to develop just east of the I-75 corridor then push towards the coast as we head into the mid and late afternoon hours. The chance for Saturday will be around a 30% meanwhile Sunday will be a 40%. This winds shift will allow for warm temperatures in the lower 90′s into the afternoon.

By mid-week, more moisture builds in and ups the rain chance to 50% for the mid-week. Temperatures will fall towards the upper 80′s by the end of the week.

