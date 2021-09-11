Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Isolated showers fire up north in Tampa Bay

Isolated showers fire up in Tampa Bay.
Isolated showers fire up in Tampa Bay.
By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The sea breeze storms pushed off the east coast this evening but a change in winds towards the northeast led to a convergence zone along the coast and this has led to a few isolated showers mainly north into Tampa Bay.

This wind shift tends to more land based storms forming then moves them towards the coast. The key to watch will be the available moisture and direction of the wind. This weekend there will be some moisture in the mid levels but not substantial at times, therefore showers may not be as potent.

For now, plan for isolated to scattered storms to develop just east of the I-75 corridor then push towards the coast as we head into the mid and late afternoon hours. The chance for Saturday will be around a 30% meanwhile Sunday will be a 40%. This winds shift will allow for warm temperatures in the lower 90′s into the afternoon.

By mid-week, more moisture builds in and ups the rain chance to 50% for the mid-week. Temperatures will fall towards the upper 80′s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial
Scalzi open
Weather pattern for the Suncoast shifts this weekend
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
Crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 in North Port
Camren McMullen
Suspected car burglar found hiding in canal

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Crash on Bahia Vista and S Tuttle
Police responding to motorcycle accident in Sarasota
Rain chances shift over the weekend due to available moisture and wind direction.
Quiet but cloudy for tonight
Rain chances shift over the weekend due to available moisture and wind direction.
Storms off the east coast but quiet on the west