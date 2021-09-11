Sarasota Cars and Coffee uses bi-weekly event to honor and remember 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, to honor and remember the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, a remembrance ceremony by Sarasota Cars and Coffee at UTC stopped everyone in the parking lot in their tracks.

Sarasota Cars and Coffee is normally just an event for car enthusiasts around the Suncoast, but today, they aimed to carry more meaning on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The tickets from the event all went to the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund, and attendees gathered at exactly 8:46 a.m. for a moment of silence, the presenting of the colors, and the Star-Spangled Banner.

Sara Riley, President of the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund, said “Every time you have that moment of silence, you remember not only everyone that died, but the firefighters, the EMTs, and everybody else. It’s just different to know where you were and it’s been 20 years already”.

This was just one of the many events and services that are going to be around Sarasota and Manatee counties as people seek to honor the anniversary of 9/11.

