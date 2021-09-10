Advertise With Us
Weather pattern for the Suncoast shifts this weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A west wind pattern continues for the Suncoast today, but that is about to change.

Pure west wind patterns for the Suncoast tend to bring showers to the coast in the morning and then push the thunderstorm action inland by afternoon. However, our west wind pattern is modified a bit by a trough of low pressure to the north that is producing showers and thunderstorms over the Big Bend.

That makes the forecast similar to yesterday with the exception that high pressure trying to build from the south will slightly reduce the number of storms today compared to yesterday. So expect isolated showers nearer the coast in the first half of the day and more widespread thunderstorm activity inland later in the afternoon.

Our pattern returns to the more typical east wind pattern this weekend.

Saturday will be a transition day with winds shifting from west to east. Sunday will have an east wind established that will tend to take storms that build later in the afternoon in inland locations and drive them toward the coast by evening as they die out. This pattern features more morning and afternoon sunshine. That will cause our afternoon high temperatures to rise a few degrees.

