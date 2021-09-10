Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tickets for 9/11 themed musical ‘Come From Away’ go on sale Saturday

'Come From Away ' is heading to the Van Wezel
'Come From Away ' is heading to the Van Wezel(Come From Away)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tony-award nominated musical ‘Come From Away’ is coming to the Van Wezel Performing arts and tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 11.

The play is the story of the town of Gander in Newfoundland and 7,000 airline passengers who became stranded after the 9/11 attacks grounded all air traffic for days. The residents of the small town pooled their resources together to make total strangers as comfortable as they could be.

It was just one of many stories that came out after 9/11 and how people came together to get through the unprecedented tragedy.

The show runs at the Van Wezel Center for the Performing Arts from Nov. 23 for Nov.28. You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

