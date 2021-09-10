Advertise With Us
Suspected car burglar found hiding in canal

Camren McMullen
Camren McMullen(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect in a car burglary was arrested Thursday after trying to elude deputies by hiding in a canal in Charlotte Harbor, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy on patrol near Bayshore Road and Parmely Street was about to stop a bicyclist for riding without proper lights. The subject refused to stop and fled down a nearby road, just as the sheriff’s office received a call about a nearby car burglary on Laura Street.

Deputies responded to the victim’s home where she told them someone had gotten into her locked vehicle through a malfunctioning window and removed her personal property.

Meanwhile, deputies looking for the bicyclist found 18-year-old Camren Michael McMullen hiding in a canal during a neighborhood canvas.

Items inside a black bag McMullen had in his possession were consistent with the items reported stolen from the vehicle burglary just blocks away.

McMullen was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance; second-degree petit theft and failure to stop a vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $11,000.

